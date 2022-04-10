UFC 273 post-fight bonuses: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns wins ‘Fight of the Night’

So obvious was the winner of “Fight of the Night” at UFC 273 that UFC President Dana White didn’t even have to mention their names – and added anyone that didn’t know didn’t deserve to be there.

The welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns blew the roof off at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and earned both fighters $50,000 for the bloody slugfest.

A total of four bonuses were handed out on Saturday after the 12-fight card, which aired on ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN and ESPN+.

The remaining bonuses for “Performance of the Night” went to finishers, which included headliner and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who forced referee intervention in the fourth in a one-sided beatdown of Chan Sung Jung. The champ picked up an additional $50,000 along with ageless wonder Aleksei Oleinik, who picked up his 60th career win at 44 with a first-round submission of Jared Vanderaa.

Chimaev picked up his fifth bonus in as many octagon fights, an incredible mark, while Burns also earned his fifth. Volkanovski, meanwhile, picked up his third performance bonus while Oleinik earned his sixth.

Additionally, the winners of the Crypto.com fan-voted bonus were announced early Sunday morning; Chimaev and Volkanovski earned double bonuses for their work.