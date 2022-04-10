UFC 273 Tweets: Fighters react to bloody Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns slugfest

Khamzat Chimaev was tested – and then some – in a bloody slugfest with Gilbert Burns in the “people’s main event” of UFC 273. But after three brutal rounds, he remained undefeated.
The crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.,. cheered both fighters on as momentum swung between the welterweight warriors, but they largely booed unanimous scorecards for Chimaev, who earned three 29-28 scores and improves to 11-0 as a pro.
Fighters, meanwhile, called for two more rounds between Chimaev and Burns. Here’s what they had to say about the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight.
Great War between 2 warriors!— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
Congrats to both fighters
Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273
Amazing fight!— michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022
WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Amazing fight give me a draw— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Is the hype real !? #ufc273— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) April 10, 2022
WOW!!!! WHAT A FIGHT!!!!! I think khamzat took it in the third but what a fight! #UFC273— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 10, 2022
Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas !— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022
Respect! Great Fight!!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 10, 2022
Sickest welterweight fight I’ve ever seen @GilbertDurinho @KChimaev @ufc Holly shit that was insane thank u guys!!!— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022
What’s a fight boys . Take a bow fellaz ! #UFC273— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022
Amazing fight from both men! #UFC273— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 10, 2022
FOTY #UFC273— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022
Split decision at best, I say it was a draw. Either way great fkin fight #UFC273— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022
Covington beats kamzat.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 10, 2022
Can we all agree to never sleep on Gilbert Burns again?!?! What a warrior! #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Gilbert won that fight f*ck what you heard— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022
Loading comments...