UFC 273 Tweets: Fighters react to bloody Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns slugfest

Khamzat Chimaev was tested – and then some – in a bloody slugfest with Gilbert Burns in the “people’s main event” of UFC 273. But after three brutal rounds, he remained undefeated.

The crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.,. cheered both fighters on as momentum swung between the welterweight warriors, but they largely booed unanimous scorecards for Chimaev, who earned three 29-28 scores and improves to 11-0 as a pro.

Fighters, meanwhile, called for two more rounds between Chimaev and Burns. Here’s what they had to say about the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight.

Great War between 2 warriors!

Congrats to both fighters



Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

Amazing fight! — michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022

WE WANT 2 MORE ROUNDS! GIVE US WHAT WE WANT! What a fight! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

Amazing fight give me a draw — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Is the hype real !? #ufc273 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) April 10, 2022

WOW!!!! WHAT A FIGHT!!!!! I think khamzat took it in the third but what a fight! #UFC273 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 10, 2022

Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022

Respect! Great Fight!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 10, 2022

Sickest welterweight fight I’ve ever seen @GilbertDurinho @KChimaev @ufc Holly shit that was insane thank u guys!!! — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022

What’s a fight boys . Take a bow fellaz ! #UFC273 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022

Amazing fight from both men! #UFC273 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 10, 2022

Split decision at best, I say it was a draw. Either way great fkin fight #UFC273 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022

Covington beats kamzat. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 10, 2022

Can we all agree to never sleep on Gilbert Burns again?!?! What a warrior! #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022