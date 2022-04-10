 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 273 Tweets: Fighters react to bloody Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns slugfest

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 273: Burns v Chimaev Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Khamzat Chimaev was tested – and then some – in a bloody slugfest with Gilbert Burns in the “people’s main event” of UFC 273. But after three brutal rounds, he remained undefeated.

The crowd at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.,. cheered both fighters on as momentum swung between the welterweight warriors, but they largely booed unanimous scorecards for Chimaev, who earned three 29-28 scores and improves to 11-0 as a pro.

Fighters, meanwhile, called for two more rounds between Chimaev and Burns. Here’s what they had to say about the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...