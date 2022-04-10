Cub Swanson vs. Doo Ho Choi classic clash from UFC 206 to be inducted into 2022 UFC Hall of Fame

Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi have fought their way into the UFC Hall of Fame.

It was announced on Saturday’s UFC 273 broadcast that Swanson and Choi’s epic encounter from UFC 206 will be inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame as part of this year’s 2022 class.

Watch video of the announcement here:

The featherweight fan favorites met on the main card of UFC 206, which took place in Toronto on Dec. 10, 2016. An incredible three-round brawl ensued and it was Swanson who emerged victorious via unanimous decision to hand Choi his first loss in the UFC. Prior to that contest, Choi had knocked out three straight opponents by first-round knockout.

The bout was dubbed an instant classic and won the evening’s Fight of the Night award, which Swanson would win again in his next two fights. Across the UFC and the WEC, Swanson has won Fight of the Night 10 times.

Choi followed that memorable performance with losses to Jeremy Stephens and Charles Jourdain. He has not competed since December 2019.

Swanson vs. Choi is the seventh fight to be be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing, joining the following bouts:

The 2022 UFC Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place during International Fight Week from June 26-July 2 in Las Vegas. An exact date is yet to be announced.