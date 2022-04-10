 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aleksei Oleinik never expected to reach 60 wins, explains why he gave opponent tips backstage

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aleskei Oleinik reacts to his UFC 273 win over Jared Vanderaa, what it means to hit the 60-win milestone in his career, why he gave Vanderaa coaching tips backstage after his win, and much more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...