UFC 273 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

This is the UFC 273 live blog for the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie, taking place on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Currently No. 5 on the MMA Fighting Global Pound-For-Pound Rankings, Volkanovski is one of the very best fighters on the planet. With a sterling 23-1 professional record, Volkanovski is undefeated in the UFC, with two successful title defenses under his belt. Volkanovski is looking to retain his title and continue adding to a legacy that will likely see him in the UFC Hall of Fame some day.

Originally, Volkanovski was supposed to face former champion Max Holloway, however after Holloway suffered an injury, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung stepped in as his replacement. Korean Zombie is one of the most beloved fighters in MMA history, having been a fan favorite dating all the way back to the WEC days. Zombie previously challenged for the featherweight title against Jose Aldo back at UFC 163, and now he gets another opportunity to wear gold, nearly 10 years later.

Check out the UFC 273 live blog below.