UFC 273 live blog: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

This is the UFC 273 live blog for the bantamweight title rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan taking place on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan fought once before in a bout that has become one of the most infamous in UFC history. At UFC 259, Yan defended his 135-pound title against Sterling, and after a competitive first few rounds, looked to have turned the tide on his challenger. But with Sterling fading in the fourth round, Yan threw a blatantly illegal knee to the head of his downed opponent. When Sterling was judged unable to continue, Yan lost the fight by disqualification, the first time a title has been awarded by DQ in the UFC.

Since that fight, Sterling had neck surgery and Yan won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267, and with Sterling now fully recovered, the two men are ready to finally settle their longstanding feud.

