UFC 273 in Tweets: Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s beatdown of Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling solidified their positions as UFC champs, but they had tough competition for the crowd’s heart after a bloody slugfest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.
Chimaev and Burns sucked most of the oxygen out of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., but Volkanovski left no doubt he is the best featherweight in the UFC with a one-sided beatdown of The Korean Zombie (also known as Chan Sung Jung) that mercifully ended 45 seconds into Round 4.
Aljamain Sterling also unified the bantamweight title with a tactical win over Petr Yan. The crowd didn’t like the split call in his favor, but the official result was a decisive one after their first meeting ended in a disqualification win.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 273 main card.
Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung
Volkanovski is an absolute SAVAGE!!! #UFC273— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
We love you zombie— BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022
@alexvolkanovski is such a great fighter ! What a worker ! #motivation Great job @KoreanZombieMMA ! Amazing fight gentleman ! #ufc273 @ufc— Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) April 10, 2022
Herb Dean the best out period @HerbDeanMMA— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022
Great stoppage @HerbDeanMMA— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) April 10, 2022
Great call @HerbDeanMMA and absolute amazing performance each an every time he steps in the octagon @alexvolkanovski @ufc— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022
That’s a bad man! @alexvolkanovski #UFC273— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) April 10, 2022
That was a good stoppage. Had it been competitive it would have been a bad stoppage, but it being such lopsided fight it was a good call.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 10, 2022
April 10, 2022
Great call herb!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022
Zombie still has the best apparel in the game, I don’t care what anyone says— BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022
All due respect to these warriors but i kno i can put on a better show than that. the fans deserve a tru fite. cmon yall if u want to c the champ n a real fite holler at ME. im the best fite aint a bout a doubt it!— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 10, 2022
I’ve been critical of refs, probably don’t give them credit enough where it’s due. I need to be better in that aspect.— Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) April 10, 2022
With that said, incredible stoppage by Herb Dean right there. I was ready to be done seeing that.
Good call from Herb Dean.— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
Korean Zombie is too tough for his own good.#UFC273
Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan
U earned that congrats aljo— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Yan won 1,4,5. Nonsensical judges.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 10, 2022
Earned that one!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022
ANDDD NEWWW...or wait, ANDDD STILLLLL...Whatever it is, you didn't need a DQ this time! Congrats @funkmasterMMA #UFC273— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Congrats Champ! @funkmasterMMA— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 10, 2022
@funkmasterMMA congratulations Champ and still!!!#UFC273— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
It was a close fight but the only dominant rounds were won by Sterling.. he earned that win #UFC273— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022
Man idk about that one either sterling showed up tho great fight by both competitors— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns
This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you'll know.#UFC273 #P4P— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
What a fight congrats @GilbertDurinho— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 10, 2022
He won 2 and 3! How did he lose 3 he was landing the harder cleaner shots— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
Let’s GOOO!! #ufc273 pic.twitter.com/L2K5rHI5jF— TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) April 10, 2022
Great fight respect to both warriors— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres
Ending on top I give it to dern— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
That was a Dern good fight ! I’m here all night ladies and gents . #UFC273— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022
Split decision? lol oook— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022
And all of jiujitsu rejoiced. Great job to both ladies. Congratulations @MackenzieDern #UFC273— Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) April 10, 2022
Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel
Not an Olympian on the mic— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022
Is it me or is the UFC staring to go cringe!?— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022
Y’all enjoying wrestling?— Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) April 10, 2022
