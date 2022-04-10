 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 273 in Tweets: Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s beatdown of Korean Zombie

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling solidified their positions as UFC champs, but they had tough competition for the crowd’s heart after a bloody slugfest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev and Burns sucked most of the oxygen out of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., but Volkanovski left no doubt he is the best featherweight in the UFC with a one-sided beatdown of The Korean Zombie (also known as Chan Sung Jung) that mercifully ended 45 seconds into Round 4.

Aljamain Sterling also unified the bantamweight title with a tactical win over Petr Yan. The crowd didn’t like the split call in his favor, but the official result was a decisive one after their first meeting ended in a disqualification win.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 273 main card.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Chan Sung Jung

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan

Khamzat Chimaev def. Gilbert Burns

Mackenzie Dern def. Tecia Torres

Mark Madsen def. Vinc Pichel

