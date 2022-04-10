UFC 273 in Tweets: Fighters react to Alexander Volkanovski’s beatdown of Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling solidified their positions as UFC champs, but they had tough competition for the crowd’s heart after a bloody slugfest between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev and Burns sucked most of the oxygen out of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., but Volkanovski left no doubt he is the best featherweight in the UFC with a one-sided beatdown of The Korean Zombie (also known as Chan Sung Jung) that mercifully ended 45 seconds into Round 4.

Aljamain Sterling also unified the bantamweight title with a tactical win over Petr Yan. The crowd didn’t like the split call in his favor, but the official result was a decisive one after their first meeting ended in a disqualification win.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 273 main card.

Volkanovski is an absolute SAVAGE!!! #UFC273 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

We love you zombie — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022

Herb Dean the best out period @HerbDeanMMA — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

Great call @HerbDeanMMA and absolute amazing performance each an every time he steps in the octagon @alexvolkanovski @ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 10, 2022

That was a good stoppage. Had it been competitive it would have been a bad stoppage, but it being such lopsided fight it was a good call. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 10, 2022

Great call herb! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022

Zombie still has the best apparel in the game, I don’t care what anyone says — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2022

All due respect to these warriors but i kno i can put on a better show than that. the fans deserve a tru fite. cmon yall if u want to c the champ n a real fite holler at ME. im the best fite aint a bout a doubt it! — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) April 10, 2022

I’ve been critical of refs, probably don’t give them credit enough where it’s due. I need to be better in that aspect.



With that said, incredible stoppage by Herb Dean right there. I was ready to be done seeing that. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) April 10, 2022

Good call from Herb Dean.

Korean Zombie is too tough for his own good.#UFC273 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

U earned that congrats aljo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Yan won 1,4,5. Nonsensical judges. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 10, 2022

Earned that one!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 10, 2022

ANDDD NEWWW...or wait, ANDDD STILLLLL...Whatever it is, you didn't need a DQ this time! Congrats @funkmasterMMA #UFC273 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022

It was a close fight but the only dominant rounds were won by Sterling.. he earned that win #UFC273 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) April 10, 2022

Man idk about that one either sterling showed up tho great fight by both competitors — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) April 10, 2022

This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you'll know.#UFC273 #P4P — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022

What a fight congrats @GilbertDurinho — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) April 10, 2022

He won 2 and 3! How did he lose 3 he was landing the harder cleaner shots — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

Great fight respect to both warriors — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Ending on top I give it to dern — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

That was a Dern good fight ! I’m here all night ladies and gents . #UFC273 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2022

Split decision? lol oook — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 10, 2022

And all of jiujitsu rejoiced. Great job to both ladies. Congratulations @MackenzieDern #UFC273 — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) April 10, 2022

Not an Olympian on the mic — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2022

Is it me or is the UFC staring to go cringe!? — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2022