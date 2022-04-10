Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie full fight video highlights

Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie full full fight video highlights from UFC 273’s main event on Saturday night, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) looked to make the third defense of his UFC featherweight title against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Both men come out in orthodox and it’s Zombie who takes the center of the cage. Lots of feeling out early in this one. First connection is a counter left as Zombie tried to land a jab.

Zombie starting to cut the cage now but when he steps in, Volkanovski lands a big counter hook. He looks dialed in to start. Zombie being patient and now Volkanovski starting to get his jab going.

Zombie throwing very little, but when he does, Volkanovski is back with counters, and in between, Volkanovski is landing the jab. Volkanovski lands a big shot and Zombie comes back hard. He’s not finding the mark though and Volkanovski is TAGGING him. The champ is mixing his attacks well and he’s got Zombie’s face swelling already.

Zombie comes in and eats a hard one two that may have wobbled him. He looks substantially slower than Volkanovski and he’s paying for it. Volkanovski is drawing him in and then tuning him up. Through four minutes, this is a master class.

A clinch happens and Volkanovski turns Zombie to the cage and then Volkanovski gets an easy takedown. Zombie gets back up but he’s three steps behind. Dean Thomas notes that Zombie looks to be prepared for leg kicks but Volkanovski isn’t throwing them. And then Volkanovski lands two hard ones that take his feet out. Pitched an absolute shut out there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski.

Round 2: Zombie needs to get things going because he was styled on in that round. Zombie may have landed a handful of strikes, and he ate a ton in return.

Zombie comes out with a calf kick to start and it landed hard. That is a good weapon. But Volkanovski now firing back with his own kicks. An exchange and this time Zombie lands. Starting to find the range. But as he comes in again, Volkanovski lands a huge hook that stumbles Zombie.

The speed and class is a real struggle for Zombie. He’s behind the pace and Volkanovski is mixing things so well that Zombie doesn’t know how to react. He does land a solid right hand and a front kick though. He’s settling in but still eating shots.

Volkanovski lands a massive 1-2 that buckles Zombie’s knee! That was a huge shot and Zombie is in trouble! Zombie back to the fence and swings a huge haymaker that gets Volkanovski to back off and shoot a double-leg instead. Volkanovski on top but Zombie back to the fence and looking to get up. Zombie eats some shots while it happens though. And when he gets up he looks TIRED.

Volkanovski right back on him though, shooting to the hips again. He breaks and lands an uppercut and a hook. Volkanovski is simply everywhere that Zombie isn’t. Volkanovski then lands a cheeky little inside trip as Zombie was looking to counter. Zombie back up though. He’s so damn tough.

Volkanovski working the jab now as Zombie presses forward. Volkanovski firing on all cylinders.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Volkanovski, 20-17 Volkanovski.

Round 3: Zombie’s corner telling him he needs to take risks now. That’s probably true, but it may also send him out on his shield. He’s getting rinsed right now.

Volkanovski still dialed in to start the third, but he starts brawling a bit and Zombie lands a good left hook. Volkanovski putting everything behind a feint and that’s magic. Zombie now saying screw it though and he lands a big uppercut and just starts marching forward. Volkanovski backing up to get a reset.

Zombie going to the uppercut more and Volkanovski responds with knees. He’s so crafty. Zombie just can’t consistently generate offense. He ducks under a shot from Zombie and is deep in a takedown. Zombie able to fight it off for the most part, getting to the fence and up instantly. Clinch now but he is able to break and they’re back in space.

Volkanovski landing 58% of his strikes which is insane. He mixes in another takedown attempt but Zombie stuff it. He does eat a shot on the break, and that’s the fight right there. Zombie is able to keep the wheels on, but he’s losing all the moments.

Volkanovski working the jab but Zombie storms in with a big combo and Volkanovski again has to move off. Zombie is having his most success when he does gamble big, but there’s not enough of it to succeed. And he steps in on one and eats a huge hook! Zombie gets dropped and Volkanovski follows him to the mat! Short time but Volkanovski is dropping shots and he’s saved by the bell.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Volkanovski, 30-25 Volkanovski.

Round 4: Zombie’s corner should stop this fight. He has no way to win and he’s taking a beating. They won’t, but they should. No need for more of this. He’s simply not good enough to get it done tonight. No shame in losing to the best.

The referee calls in the doctor and Zombie says he wants to fight so, since his corner won’t do their jobs and protect their fighter, this bout continues.

Round 4 starts and Volkanovski still tuning him up. Leg, body, head. Volkanovski unleashes a MONSTER right hook that spins Zombie’s head around but he is still on his feet! What a chin, and Herb Dean grabs Volkanovski before he can follows up. Standing TKO. Dominant.

Alexander Volkanovski defeats Korean Zombie by TKO (punches) at 0:45 of Round 4.