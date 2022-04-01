Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn set for June 18 UFC event

The third time will hopefully be the charm for a middleweight pairing.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Phil Hawes and Deron Winn will take place at the UFC’s event on June 18 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Winn subsequently revealed the pairing on Facebook.

A fight between Hawes and Winn has been on the books two different times in 2021 but Winn was forced to withdraw on both occasions.

Hawes will look to get back on track after suffering his first UFC loss this past November, “Megatron” took on the debuting Chris Curtis at UFC 268 and was stopped in the first round from a vicious left hand from Curtis. Prior to that, Hawes picked up wins over Jacob Malkoun, Kyle Daukaus, and Nassourdine Imavov.

Winn returns to action for the first time since defeating Antonio Arroyo at UFC Vegas 17 in December 2020. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the 32-year-old and served as his second octagon win.