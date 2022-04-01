Heck of a Morning: Ferguson vs. Chandler, Rothwell released, Volkanovski’s ceiling, April Fools’ chaos

It’s a Free-For-All Friday on Heck of a Morning, which means the show belongs to you.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses what April Fools’ Day means in the MMA landscape and what has happened on this day over the last several years, then takes questions discussing the upcoming fight between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, what the UFC will do if Khamzat Chimaev dominates and finishes Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 next Saturday, Ben Rothwell being released from the UFC leaving Alexander Gustafsson without an opponent for May 21, Alexander Volkanovski’s pound-for-pound ranking, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.