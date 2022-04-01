Allan Nascimento vs. Jake Hadley re-booked for May 14 UFC event

Jake Hadley and Allan Nascimento are scheduled to meet after a cancelled bout in March, now booked for the May 14 UFC Fight Night event. The UFC had yet to officially announce the location for the show.

Multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from Eurosport.

Nascimento (18-6), a teammate of Charles Oliveira at Chute Boxe Diego Lima in Sao Paulo, Brazil, competed at Dana White’s Contender Series and RIZIN before earning his spot in the UFC. “Puro Osso” came up short in his octagon debut, losing a split decision to Tagir Ulanbekov.

Hadley (8-0) is unbeaten as a professional fighter and once claimed the Cage Warriors flyweight belt. “White Kong” joined the UFC after choking out Mitch Raposo on DWCS in October 2021, the fourth rear-naked choke finish of his MMA career.

The Fight Night card is expected to feature former champion Jan Błachowicz versus Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round main event.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.