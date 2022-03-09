Former Bellator champion Hector Lombard signs with Eagle FC

Former Bellator champion and UFC veteran Hector Lombard has a new fighting home.

Lombard has signed a multi-fight contract to join the roster at Eagle FC where he will join the promotion owned and operated by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Eagle FC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

A ferocious finisher for most of his career, Lombard was one of Bellator MMA’s first major stars after he ran roughshod through the middleweight division with a string of knockouts.

Lombard ultimately went 8-0 with the promotion with seven knockouts and only one fight making it to a decision.

From there, the Cuba-born veteran signed with the UFC but he didn’t find as much success there while posting a 3-2 record through his first five fights with the promotion. Lombard did score impressive wins over Rousimar Palhares, Nate Marquardt and Jake Shields but his UFC run ended after six consecutive losses.

More recently, Lombard has been a mainstay in BKFC where he transitioned into bare-knuckle fighting while amassing a 3-1 record and previously claiming the cruiserweight title with a win over fellow UFC veteran Joe Riggs.

Now Lombard joins the roster at Eagle FC, which has been making a strong push in the United States after the debut show for the promotion back in January. Eagle FC 46 goes down on Friday night from Miami with Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez in the main event.

There’s no word on when Lombard will make his debut, although the next major Eagle FC card in the U.S. is expected to happen in May.