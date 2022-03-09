Davi Ramos unhappy with lack of fights, asks for UFC release

Davi Ramos wants out of the UFC.

Sitting on the sidelines since a decision defeat to lightweight prospect Arman Tsarukyan in July 2020, Ramos told MMA Fighting he has asked his managers to request his release from the company so he can continue his career elsewhere. Ramos completed his most recent four-fight contract with the UFC against Tsarukyan, but MMA Fighting has learned he remains on the UFC roster, getting frequently tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency despite the fact he hasn’t been offered a new deal nor a bout in almost two years.

“It’s been that long and they haven’t cut me, so I’m asking to leave,” Ramos said. “I did everything I could do, I’ve waited, I’ve offered to fight in multiple divisions, 185 and 170, every weight class, and they didn’t give me a fight. I don’t know why. I don’t understand why. I went to the United States with my own money just in case someone pulled out from a fight and I could fight and nothing happened, so I’m very upset with all that.

“I felt devalued with everything that happened. I know the athlete I am and everything I’ve accomplished. I’m not criticizing the UFC, but I’ve always had this dream and fought hard for it, keeping my weight low and training, hoping for a fight, and so far nothing happened. It’s too much now. I have a family, two kids, I have a house to provide for, and money doesn’t fall from the sky. I have to make money and nothing happens, so I told my managers to ask for my release, asked the UFC to cut me.”

Ramos, a multiple-time jiu-jitsu champion and ADCC gold medalist, signed with the UFC in 2017 and lost a decision in a short-notice debut against Sergio Moraes. Ramos submitted Chris Gruetzemacher and Nick Hein with rear-naked chokes to earn a new four-fight deal with the UFC, then choked out John Gunther months before a decision victory over Austin Hubbard.

The 35-year-old talent had his four-fight winning streak snapped by Islam Makhachev in his following bout, returning nearly a year later to face Tsarukyan. Both Makhachev and Tsarukyan have been on a tear since then, and Ramos believes that going to a decision with them proves “I’m one of the best guys in the division.” Ramos said he’s currently “in talks” with several promotions, and likes the offer he’s received from ACA.

“Unfortunately, I’m putting my dream aside a little bit,” he said. “I have to live and breathe new air so maybe one day I’ll come back [to the UFC] and conquer what I’ve always wanted in my life, to become a world champion in the UFC. I can’t do it right now, unfortunately. I have to choose another promotion to fight because the UFC is not giving me the opportunity to work, and I have to work.”