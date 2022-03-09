The MMA Hour with Michael Bisping, Ben Askren, Robert Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa and Jalin Turner

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Jalin Turner recaps his impressive second-round TKO win over Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 272.

1:30 p.m. ET: Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren gives his thoughts on Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272, and discusses the release of his new book later this year.

2 p.m. ET: GC and Helwani look at best bets for UFC Vegas 50 and Bellator 276.

2:30 p.m. ET: Former UFC middleweight champion and current color commentator Michael Bisping recaps UFC 272 and previews the soon-to-be-released documentary on his life.

3 p.m. ET: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On the Nose.

4 p.m. ET: Robert Whittaker reflects on his UFC 271 loss to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

4:30 p.m. ET: Tai Tuivasa speaks on the biggest win of his career over Derrick Lewis in the co-main event of UFC 271 this past month.

