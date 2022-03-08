 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Reaction: Kayla Harrison signs multi-year extension with PFL

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Following the news of two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison re-signing with the league on Tuesday, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee and Jed Meshew react to the news.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...