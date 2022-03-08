UFC 272 medical suspensions: Jorge Masvidal requires MRI following loss to Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal has to play the waiting game before he gets the chance to bounce back from his latest loss.

“Gamebread” was on the wrong end of a one-sided unanimous decision on Saturday as he was defeated by rival Colby Covington in the UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. What’s next for Masvidal — who has now lost three straight fights — is unclear, but according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, he requires a follow-up MRI before he is cleared to compete again. The results will be compared to a previous MRI report from October 2019.

Covington received a minimal suspension until April 20.

Three UFC 272 fighters face a potential six-month medical suspension pending clearance from a physician: Jalin Turner (left foot and knee), Jamie Mullarkey (right ribs), Kennedy Nzechukwu (right hand, left foot). A maximum suspension would mean not being eligible to compete until Sept. 2.

Of note, co-main event competitor Renato Moicano only received a minimal suspension until May 5. Moicano stepped in on less than a week’s notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos just three weeks after defeating Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271. Dos Anjos pummeled Moicano for the majority of the five-round bout, which drew notice from peers who praised Moicano for his heart.

UFC 272 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below:

Colby Covington: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Jorge Masvidal: Requires MRI with and without contrast by March 19, which will be compared to MRI report from October 2019. Minimum suspension no contest until April 20, no contact until April 5

Rafael dos Anjos: Suspended until May 5, no contact until April 20

Renato Moicano: Suspended until May 5, no contact until April 20

Bryce Mitchell: Suspended until April 5, no contact until March 27

Edson Barboza: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5 — cuts above left eyebrow

Kevin Holland: Suspended until March 27, no contact until March 20

Alex Oliveira: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Greg Hardy: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Jalin Turner: Must have X-ray on left foot and left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension no contest until April 5, no contact until March 27

Jamie Mullarkey: Must have X-ray on right ribs. If positive, must receive clearance from doctor or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension no contest until April 20, no contact until April 5

Marina Rodriguez: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5 — right eyebrow cut

Yan Xiaonan: Suspended until April 5, no contact until March 27 — tooth injury

Nicolae Negumereanu: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Must have X-ray on right hand and left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until Sept. 2. Minimum suspension no contest until April 5, no contact until March 27

Maryna Moroz: Suspended until March 27, no contact until March 20

Mariya Agapova: Suspended until April 5, no contact until March 27

Tim Elliott: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Tagir Ulanbekov: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Devonte Smith: Suspended until April 20, no contact until April 5

Dustin Jacoby: Suspended until April 5, no contact until March 27

Michal Oleksiejczuk: Suspended until March 27, no contact until March 20