Fighter vs. Writer: A.J. McKee responds to Alexander Volkanovski; Kevin Lee reveals he’s making twice as much in Eagle FC vs. UFC

On episode 26 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee joins the show to discuss his recently announced rematch against Patricio Pitbull and how that fight came together after he initially wanted to move on to new competition.

McKee will also address his current standing with Bellator MMA, he’ll respond to UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and explain a run in with Nate Diaz and his team at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch.

Also this week, Eagle FC 46 headliner Kevin Lee joins the show ahead of his main event against UFC legend Diego Sanchez.

Lee talks about his exit from the UFC and if there’s any ill will towards his former promotion as well as revealing how Eagle FC is actually paying him twice as much as his last contract with the UFC.

All this and much more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

