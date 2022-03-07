The MMA Hour with Rafael dos Anjos, Kayla Harrison, Kevin Holland, Maryna Moroz and Terrance McKinney

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of all the action at UFC 272.

1:15 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison joins the show to discuss the latest in her career as a free agent.

1:45 p.m.: Kevin Holland talks about his welterweight debut at UFC 272.

2:15 p.m.: Maryna Moroz reflects on her emotional win at UFC 272.

2:45 p.m.: Terrance McKinney talks about his short-notice fight with Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50.

3:15 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos re-joins the show to recap his win over Renato Moicano in the UFC 272 co-main event.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani break down all the best betting action for UFC Vegas 50.

3:50 p.m.: It’s Ric’s Picks time as New York Ric joins the show.

