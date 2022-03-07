 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Rafael dos Anjos, Kayla Harrison, Kevin Holland, Maryna Moroz and Terrance McKinney

By Ariel Helwani
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: A recap of all the action at UFC 272.

1:15 p.m.: Two-time PFL champ Kayla Harrison joins the show to discuss the latest in her career as a free agent.

1:45 p.m.: Kevin Holland talks about his welterweight debut at UFC 272.

2:15 p.m.: Maryna Moroz reflects on her emotional win at UFC 272.

2:45 p.m.: Terrance McKinney talks about his short-notice fight with Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50.

3:15 p.m.: Rafael dos Anjos re-joins the show to recap his win over Renato Moicano in the UFC 272 co-main event.

3:30 p.m.: GC and Helwani break down all the best betting action for UFC Vegas 50.

3:50 p.m.: It’s Ric’s Picks time as New York Ric joins the show.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...