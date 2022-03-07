On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 272

Colby Covington continues to cement his place as the No. 2 welterweight on the planet. After mauling Jorge Masvidal over 25 minutes this past Saturday night, where does the brash and outspoken fighter go next?

This week on On To the Next One, that question is answered from a matchmaking perspective following UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition, future matchups are discussed for “Gamebred” following the “BMF” champion’s third consecutive loss, Rafael dos Anjos following his dominant unanimous decision win over a gritty Renato Moicano in the five-round co-main event, Bryce Mitchell after the biggest win of his career against Edson Barboza, Kevin Holland, Sergey Spivak, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.