UFC 272 post-fight show: What’s next for Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal after one-sided bout?

Colby Covington backed up his trash talk and picked up a dominant unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272.

Following the UFC’s March PPV event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jose Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss Covington’s performance and his callout of Dustin Poirier, where Masvidal goes after the loss, Rafael dos Anjos’ outstanding performance against a gritty Renato Moicano, Bryce Mitchell’s ceiling at 145 pounds, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.