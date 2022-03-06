 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Emotional Maryna Moroz sends message to ‘beautiful’ Ukraine after UFC 272: ‘Stay strong’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LAS VEGAS – An emotional Maryna Moroz speaks to reporters about her UFC 272 win over Mariya Agapova, the conflict in her homeland of Ukraine, worrying for her family’s safety, and more.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...