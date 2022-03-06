UFC 272 bonuses: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal wins ‘Fight of the Night’

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s grinding headliner took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 272, beating out a brutal co-headliner between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano that left many observers in awe of Moicano.

The UFC announced bonus winners at the post-event press conference on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which hosted the show.

Covington and Masvidal’s heated grudge match ended in an overwhelming win for Covington, who used his wrestling and conditioning to smother his former teammate and rival. Covington took home a unanimous decision with scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45. It was his second bonus and Masvidal’s sixth in the UFC. Both fighters took home an additional $50,000.

In other bonuses handed out on Saturday, main card finisher Kevin Holland picked up a “Performance of the Night” for his second-round finish of Alex Oliveira. It was Holland’s fourth UFC bonus.

Preliminary-card winner Maryna Moroz also captured a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for beating her former teammate and rival Mariya Agapova via second-round submission.