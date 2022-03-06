UFC 274 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje headlines veteran-laden card

Charles Oliveira’s first title defense is set.

On Saturday’s UFC 272 broadcast, an updated lineup was announced for UFC 274, which takes place at Footprint Center in Phoenix and will be headlined by Oliveira defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. The rest of the card features several notable UFC veterans, including former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, longtime light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux, and one-time UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone.

Shogun meets Saint Preux in a rematch from November 2014. In their first meeting, “OSP” defeated Shogun by first-round knockout.

Cerrone fights Joe Lauzon in a lightweight meeting of two of the longest tenured fighters in the UFC. Between the two of them, Cerrone and Lauzon have a combined 64 UFC appearances between them.

See the updated UFC 274 lineup below (bout order still to be determined):

(Numbers in parentheses indicate standing in MMA Fighting Global Rankings)

Charles Oliveira (1) vs. Justin Gaethje (3)

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson (11 BW*) vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval (8) vs. Matt Schnell

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

*featherweight bout