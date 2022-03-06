Watch Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal full fight video highlights from UFC 272’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 272 took place March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Colby Covington (17-3) and Jorge Masvidal (35-16) squared off in a five-round, welterweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.

Masvidal says he just didn't have it today. #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/QF0Y3ihLjb — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 6, 2022

Covington is a wizard on the mat ‍♂️



STREAM #UFC272 NOW ▶️ https://t.co/6oZzS1vRgm pic.twitter.com/yxRC87t4UE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

They were ready to keep going after the bell



[ #UFC272 | LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/A6HVDURxXf ] pic.twitter.com/O8YPcVDbtI — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

Expect nothing but Chaos from this point on!@ColbyCovMMA has arrived for #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/DiLUz3slfq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) March 6, 2022

Round 1

Covington out in southpaw with Masvidal in orthodox and Masvidal runs in for a knee but Covington is not playing that game. Long range to start with Covington feeling the space and Masvidal with light pressure.

Masvidal landing a good low kick early and Covington immediately switches stances. Covington moves forward and Masvidal complains of an eye poke. Herb Dean does notthing and Covington uses that opportunity to grab a clinch and force Masvidal to the cage. Covington has a body lock and he gets a takedown but Masvidal is up again.

Masvidal has given up the back though and Covington is staying latched on with the ride. He drags Masvidal back down who immediately gets to the cage and stands again. Another mat return and this time Covington is higher on the hips and working to the backpack. Brief threat of a choke but now Masvidal is abandoning the scramble to play defense. Smart but this is what Covington wants.

Covington with one hook in and Masvidal against the cage, defending the choke. Covington landing a few short shots but he’s really trying to slide under the chin. His hips are strong overtop of Masvidal too which means he’s staying in this spot. Now Covington breaks the arm down of Masvidal and he’s in 3/4 mount while Masvidal goes 2 on 1 with Covington’s left hand. Covington lands a shot to the back of the head and gets a warning but Covington just passes to mount.

Masvidal hip escapes and gets back to his feet and then he’s able to break and land a big elbow with short time. Covington is moving weird in space and he may have come into this fight with a bum knee. He does land a combo to end the round though.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Covington.

Round 2

Between rounds, Dean gives Covington a stern warning for the eye poke in Round 1. Covington then opens the round with a head kick that misses. He slips but Masvidal doesn’t even pretend to engage.

Strong low kick from Masvidal lands. Covington throwing numerous head kicks but not consistent pressure. Masvidal is keeping off the fence well and now he’s starting to pop a jab. Impressive footwork from Masvidal though, he’s not getting back up like normal.

So since he can’t get what he wants, Covington just rumbles forward, grabs a body lock, and backs Masvidal to the cage. Masvidal lands some big elbows but Covington moves his head and keeps right on wrestling. Low blow from Covington causes Dean to break the two up and THE PPV DIES.

What the . . . No clue what is happening right now. Could be anything.

Round 2 continued . . .

Tge stream comes back and the crowd is getting loud so it seems like Masvidal has been doing well. The commentary says something similar and that Covington has been getting wild.

Covington lands a good right hand, trips off a kick, and this time Masvidal follows him down but Covington immediately sits up and forces a wrestle which he wins. It’s Covington taking the back but Masvidal is on the fence and stands. He breaks quickly.

Covington staying on top of Masvidal and keeping him up against the fence though. He’s pressuring now and landing some good punches before diving in on a clinch again. Masvidal gets separation but Covington is staying on him now. Masvidal lands a knee but a big left hand gets a reaction from Masvidal. These two are scrapping.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Masvidal but since we missed half the round, anything could be valid. 19-19 overall.

Round 3

Covington looking a little tired at the start of round 3 but he comes right across the cage to start. Masvidal with a body kick. Covington really getting on that pressure now and he’s got Masvidal against the fence. Masvidal running off it and landing some shots though but he’s not getting to sit down on them yet.

Covington gets Masvidal against the fence and shoots a double that he gets much easier this time. He’s stacking the legs and Masvidal finally surrenders and gets his guard. Covington breaks posture and starts going to work with elbows. When Masvidal holds him, Covington lands to the body.

Covington firing off some big elbows from here and somebody is bleeding. Masvidal does not even have a defensive guard at the moment. Covington is smashing his hips and getting after his former best friend. Masvidal can’t decide what to do on the bottom and that’s making this worse. Chipping away from Covington as Masvidal goes full hold.

Now Covington passes to half guard but Masvidal has his back to the fence and he’s trying to stand. Covington may have baited it though because he used Masvidal’s movement to try and take the back. Masvidal quickly goes back to flat on his back. There’s still 90 seconds and Covington is busting Masvidal up.

Masvidal trying to stand again and that’s giving up the back. Covington has a hook in and tries for a choke but can’t get enough of it. He keeps going and does get behind Masvidal though and he’s on a neck crank which makes Masvidal turn. Scramble! But Covington is better and now he’s riding Masvidal from turtle.

Masvidal fis able to stand finally and lands a good left hand just before the horn.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Covington, 29-27 Covington overall.

Round 4

We are now in the championship rounds and Masvidal is very likely down but he’s looking well prepared for this. He certainly starts the round well with some pressure of his own. And kicks. Masvidal has been consistent with the kicks and Covington has even tried to catch one.

Covington bull rushes in but Masvidal shucks it off. It does get Masvidal backed up though and when Masvidal tries to make him pay with a combo off the break, Covington is right back on him with a single-leg. Masvidal defends but he’s still against the fence. Covington lands a baby right hand and back on the hips. Vintage Covington.

Masvidal breaks but he doesn’t seem to have the gas to move anymore and he’s staying on the fence. Covington lands a HUGE uppercut after a feinted takedown and Masvidal might be hurt! Covington back on a takedown attempt though and so Masvidal is getting a breather. Covington gets warned for grabbing the shorts in this clinch.

Back at space and Masvidal looking tired now. Covington backs Masvidal up with a combo! Covington has hurt Masvidal on the feet and he’s pouring it on with Masvidal against the cage and covering up! Masvidal fires a big counter and Covington immediately stops playing with fire and clinches.

Masvidal appears recovered and they are exchanging and Masvidal has hurt Covington! Covington dropped to a knee! Another shot from Masvidal and Covington is in trouble but Masvidal isn’t jumping on him! Now Covington is brawling! Both men seem to be dead tired and don’t have enough gas to finish it! Covington clinches and they’re hanging on catching a breather. That was insane!

They break and the round ends without much happening.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Covington, 39-36 Covington.

Round 5

It is stunning that neither man finished the fight in that round. This final round could be wild and it’s certainly going to be all heart because both men look exhausted.

Covington comes right out to start the final round though, landing a combo to back Masvidal up to the fence and the shooting a single-leg. Masvidal tries to fend it off and lands some punches but Covington finishes it. Masvidal scoots his back to the fence and we are back in the one-hook wrestle ride. Covington trying to get a choke in but Masvidal tucking his chin and safe.

Masvidal stands up Covington is staying on the rear-waist lock and doing the Khabib mat-return game. Masvidal is clearly spent, not looking to break the grip, just looking to stay safe and rest. Covington breaks him down again and we’re back to the fence hook position. Covington moves him and it’s Masvidal in turtle with Masvidal not allowing hooks in.

Masvidal almost up but Covington drags him back and now Covington is landing some chipping shots to the defensive Masvidal. 2 minutes and Masvidal scrambles, getting to a single-leg but Covington is better and he’s able to ride it through and keep that back control. 90 seconds and we are back along the fence.

Masvidal is still moving and he’s able to get his back fully to the cage but he is GASSED. It’s all over his face and Covington gets the sitting mount with a minute left. Masvidal moves and again Covington is trying to get the choke. Masvidal is no selling it but Covington is actually near the back now and Masvidal has to move. Covington gets mount and lands some good shots to end the bout while Covington says something to Masvidal who gets up in a fit.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8 Covington, 49-44 Covington overall.