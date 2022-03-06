UFC 272 live blog: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

This is the UFC 272 live blog for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, the welterweight main event for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This is a fight years in the making and carrying a tremendous amount of heat with it. Former training partners and “best friends,” Covington and Masvidal rose up the welterweight rankings together but their mutual success bred enmity which broke up their friendship and turned it into a bitter feud. After years of trash-talking, the two will now finally settle their business in the cage.

Covington is the former interim welterweight champion who has lost twice to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, including a five-round decision loss back in November. Masvidal has also fallen short against Usman twice, being on the receiving end of the 2021 Knockout of the Year at UFC 261. Both men are in desperate need of a win to stay relevant in the welterweight title picture.

Check out the UFC 272 live blog.