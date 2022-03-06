 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 272 in Tweets: Fighters react to Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal, Renato Moicano’s heart

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 272: Covington v Masvidal Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

All the bad blood between former roommates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal obscured a fundamental truth: one is a wrestler, and one isn’t.

When the rivals met for real at UFC 272, Covington used his advantage to get the final word on Masvidal, grinding out “Gambred” on the canvas. Covington’s other weapon – his insane pace – ensured a lopsided set of scorecards with “Chaos” earning a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.

The other big story of the night was the heart of short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, who hung in against ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos despite taking an inordinate amount of damage. The decision for dos Anjos wasn’t in doubt, but Moicano’s stock rose in the eyes of many of his colleagues.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 272 main card.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy

