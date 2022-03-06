UFC 272 in Tweets: Fighters react to Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal, Renato Moicano’s heart

All the bad blood between former roommates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal obscured a fundamental truth: one is a wrestler, and one isn’t.
When the rivals met for real at UFC 272, Covington used his advantage to get the final word on Masvidal, grinding out “Gambred” on the canvas. Covington’s other weapon – his insane pace – ensured a lopsided set of scorecards with “Chaos” earning a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.
The other big story of the night was the heart of short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, who hung in against ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos despite taking an inordinate amount of damage. The decision for dos Anjos wasn’t in doubt, but Moicano’s stock rose in the eyes of many of his colleagues.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 272 main card.
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
First of all Masvidal you ain’t rich— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 6, 2022
Bombaclot!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022
Bullshit fight ♂️— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 6, 2022
Love him or hate him (probably hate him, let’s be honest) Covington is so damn good man #UFC272— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 6, 2022
Hate him or hate him less, Colby Covington is a gamer #UFC272— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022
Ugh masvidal gotta hear this guy talk forever now— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022
Colbys pace & wrestling is UNREAL! Its a tough pill to swallow for masvidal but hope he can just take the L, not much left to say he had his opportunity in the fight #UFC272— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 6, 2022
@ColbyCovMMA ALL DAY!!! #UFCVegas49— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) March 6, 2022
50-45 masvidal— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 6, 2022
Covington's biggest asset is his gas tank. Just wears out his opponents over time. Wrestling like that can only be achieved at the highest levels. Unless you're at that level of wrestling knowledge and experience, you're not stopping his takedowns. #UFC272— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022
Dominant performance by Colby. Great fights tonight!! Congrats to all fighters #ufc272— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 6, 2022
What a great fight #UFC272— QuakeRiddell (@bradquakeriddel) March 6, 2022
Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano
I get being a warrior.. but coach.. save your fighter from himself.— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 6, 2022
Fight of the night #ufc272 Dos Anjos Vs Moicano— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022
Moicano going into beast mode here tonight by hanging in there, I just hope it doesn’t take way from him long term.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022
Great display of heart @moicanoufc #Respect #UFC272— Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) March 6, 2022
SOOOOOO MUCH RESPECT FOR @moicanoufc WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC272— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022
Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA great performance, but I still want to prove I’m the best Rafael in UFC. Let’s run it back ✊— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) March 6, 2022
It’s up to the Fighter if they want to quit or continue. Nobody else.— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 6, 2022
Am I the only one that feel like it's disrespectful to keep implying RDA is taking it easy on moicano......— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 6, 2022
RDA has been on fire #UFC272— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 6, 2022
Brazil, guys!@RdosAnjosMMA x @moicanoufc What. A. Fight#UFC272— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 6, 2022
Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza
Bryce freaking Mitchell!! #UFC272— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022
Wow put some respeck on Bryce Mitchells name. Smeshed Barboza #UFC272— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 6, 2022
This isn’t the Barboza I’ve seen for all of these years #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
Never in doubt!— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022
Congratulations @ThugnastyMMA
BBQ Squirrel on the house tonight!!#UFC272
I took a short nap. How was the fight?#UFC272— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 6, 2022
Once Bryce fights someone who can wrestle, even a little bit, he’s fucked.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022
Wow! High fight IQ and great win for @ThugnastyMMA any win over Barboza is impressive. What’s next for him? The featherweight division is stacked? #ufc272— Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) March 6, 2022
Damn even @joerogan forgot about me n my fight with barboza. I got a lot to prove next week— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) March 6, 2022
I feel like @EdsonBarbozaJR came for a pay check !!!! #UFC272— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 6, 2022
Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira
Hooooooooland! What a performance @ufc #ufc272— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) March 6, 2022
Nice Kevin— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 6, 2022
Everytime Kevin Holland wins a newborn kitten dies #UFC272— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022
My spirit animal! https://t.co/rzlIq1SCtO— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 6, 2022
Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy
Wonder what tai is doin right now— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022
Wild how many pro fighters don't know how to pic.twitter.com/HAaC5XNbS8— Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) March 6, 2022
Not many fighters I want to see fail but @GregHardyJr is one of them, just not a good dude— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 6, 2022
