UFC 272 in Tweets: Fighters react to Colby Covington’s win over Jorge Masvidal, Renato Moicano’s heart

All the bad blood between former roommates and training partners Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal obscured a fundamental truth: one is a wrestler, and one isn’t.

When the rivals met for real at UFC 272, Covington used his advantage to get the final word on Masvidal, grinding out “Gambred” on the canvas. Covington’s other weapon – his insane pace – ensured a lopsided set of scorecards with “Chaos” earning a unanimous decision by scores of 49-46, 50-44 and 50-45.

The other big story of the night was the heart of short-notice replacement Renato Moicano, who hung in against ex-champ Rafael dos Anjos despite taking an inordinate amount of damage. The decision for dos Anjos wasn’t in doubt, but Moicano’s stock rose in the eyes of many of his colleagues.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 272 main card.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

First of all Masvidal you ain’t rich — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 6, 2022

Bombaclot! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

Bullshit fight ‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 6, 2022

Love him or hate him (probably hate him, let’s be honest) Covington is so damn good man #UFC272 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) March 6, 2022

Hate him or hate him less, Colby Covington is a gamer #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

Ugh masvidal gotta hear this guy talk forever now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022

Colbys pace & wrestling is UNREAL! Its a tough pill to swallow for masvidal but hope he can just take the L, not much left to say he had his opportunity in the fight #UFC272 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) March 6, 2022

50-45 masvidal — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 6, 2022

Covington's biggest asset is his gas tank. Just wears out his opponents over time. Wrestling like that can only be achieved at the highest levels. Unless you're at that level of wrestling knowledge and experience, you're not stopping his takedowns. #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

Dominant performance by Colby. Great fights tonight!! Congrats to all fighters #ufc272 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 6, 2022

What a great fight #UFC272 — QuakeRiddell (@bradquakeriddel) March 6, 2022

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano

I get being a warrior.. but coach.. save your fighter from himself. — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 6, 2022

Fight of the night #ufc272 Dos Anjos Vs Moicano — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022

Moicano going into beast mode here tonight by hanging in there, I just hope it doesn’t take way from him long term. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 6, 2022

SOOOOOO MUCH RESPECT FOR @moicanoufc WHAT A FIGHT! #UFC272 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022

Congrats to @RdosAnjosMMA great performance, but I still want to prove I’m the best Rafael in UFC. Let’s run it back ✊ — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) March 6, 2022

It’s up to the Fighter if they want to quit or continue. Nobody else.



@RdosAnjosMMA @moicanoufc — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 6, 2022

Am I the only one that feel like it's disrespectful to keep implying RDA is taking it easy on moicano...... — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 6, 2022

RDA has been on fire #UFC272 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) March 6, 2022

Wow put some respeck on Bryce Mitchells name. Smeshed Barboza #UFC272 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 6, 2022

This isn’t the Barboza I’ve seen for all of these years #UFC272 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022

Never in doubt!

Congratulations @ThugnastyMMA



BBQ Squirrel on the house tonight!!#UFC272 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) March 6, 2022

I took a short nap. How was the fight?#UFC272 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) March 6, 2022

Once Bryce fights someone who can wrestle, even a little bit, he’s fucked. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022

Wow! High fight IQ and great win for @ThugnastyMMA any win over Barboza is impressive. What’s next for him? The featherweight division is stacked? #ufc272 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) March 6, 2022

Damn even @joerogan forgot about me n my fight with barboza. I got a lot to prove next week — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) March 6, 2022

I feel like @EdsonBarbozaJR came for a pay check !!!! #UFC272 — Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) March 6, 2022

Nice Kevin — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 6, 2022

Everytime Kevin Holland wins a newborn kitten dies #UFC272 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 6, 2022

Wonder what tai is doin right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022

Wild how many pro fighters don't know how to pic.twitter.com/HAaC5XNbS8 — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) March 6, 2022