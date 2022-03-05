UFC 272 results: Bryce Mitchell puts on suffocating performance to win lopsided decision over Edson Barboza

Bryce Mitchell proved he’s the real deal with his biggest win to date at UFC 272.

Taking on one of the most feared strikers on the entire roster in Edson Barboza on Saturday night, Mitchell was absolutely suffocating with his wrestling and grappling attacks that grounded the Brazilian for the better part of all three rounds. When it was over, Mitchell won a lopsided decision with the scorecards reading 30-25, 30-26 and 30-27 as he remains undefeated in the UFC.

“I’m a warrior of God,” Mitchell said. “I fear no man. I live and breathe this s***.”

Knowing that Mitchell would be looking for a grappling exchange, Barboza was trying to fire kicks from the outside while constantly circling away to avoid the takedown when the fight got started. Mitchell quickly turned the tables in dramatic fashion after he pushed forward with a quick combination that slammed home on Barboza’s chin as the veteran featherweight got dropped to the canvas.

Once he was on the ground, Mitchell looked to maintain control on top as he peppered away at Barboza with punches and elbows to the head and body.

Barboza survived the early barrage to get to the second round but then he ended up on the ground again after Mitchell caught a kick and brought him down to the floor. Rather than advance his position, Mitchell was comfortable just staying in Barboza’s guard as he continued to chip away with ground and pound.

When Barboza finally attempted to scramble free, Mitchell took advantage by moving into half-guard while also opening a nasty cut over his opponent’s eye.

With five minutes remaining, Barboza’s coaches implored him to use his hands rather than his kicks to hopefully better defend the takedowns but he still couldn’t avoid Mitchell outwrestling him. As time ticked away, Mitchell was just suffocating on top with Barboza unable to do anything from the bottom.

For a moment it appeared that Mitchell might get a finish but Barboza managed to survive to the final horn but surviving was just about all he could manage over three rounds.

Following his latest win, Mitchell gave thanks to his native Arkansas while also vowing to make a generous donation to help children in need in his home state.

“I’m about to show y’all I’m not just good at hurting people, I can help people,” Mitchell shouted. “Half of my fight purse, $45,000 is doing to Arkansas children who have no hope. We will be their hope!”