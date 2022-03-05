UFC 272 video: Jalin Turner sparks Jamie Mullarkey in second round after first-round firefight

Jalin Turner’s length and precision was too much for Jamie Mullarkey, who succumbed to a well-placed combination in their UFC 272 prelim headliner.

Mullarkey hit the canvas after a right hand detonated against his head, and follow-up punches forced referee Herb Dean to step in 46 seconds into the second round of the fight.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

Mullarkey came into the fight having slugged out a TKO of Devonte Smith in his previous bout. He did exactly the same against Turner, but it was apparent early on that his deficits in height and reach did him no favors. Turner countered brilliantly on the back end of exchanges and bloodied Mullarkey’s nose. Turner, meanwhile, survived a hard shot that briefly put him on wobbly legs and retook control by the end of the opening frame.

Mullarkey sees a two-fight winning streak snapped as Turner continues to surge in the lightweight division after back-to-back submission wins over Brok Weaver and Uros Medic and a TKO of Joshua Culibao in his previous outings.