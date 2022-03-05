UFC 272 results: Sergey Spivak demolishes Greg Hardy with vicious ground and pound in first round

Sergey Spivak wasted no time dispatching Greg Hardy to get the UFC 272 main card started on Saturday night.

The game plan from Spivak was evident after he immediately put Hardy on the ground and started to look for submissions as well as ground and pound from the top. Once Spivak established his dominance by moving into the mount, he just started raining down a barrage of punches that blasted Hardy in succession, which forced referee Marc Goddard to stop the contest.

The end came at 2:16 in the first round.

“I feel amazing,” Spivak said following the win. “I know Greg Hardy’s a very big opponent, he has knockout power but I’m ready for this. I prepared six months for this fight. First round, I needed to move and I wanted to catch him in a mistake.

“Every time I say, I don’t choose opponents. The UFC gives me, I fight, no problem.”

Following a brief exchange on the feet to start the fight, Spivak got inside, grabbed onto Hardy and connected with a well timed throw to bring the fight crashing down to the canvas. Spivak was looking for a head and arm choke but Hardy was able to resist before escaping back to his feet.

It was temporary success for Hardy as he could never breakaway from Spivak, who kept hold of the body lock before tossing him back down to the ground yet again and again.

Finally after controlling Hardy’s body with his takedown, Spivak shredded through the former NFL player’s defense to move into the mount where he just started dropping a brutal series of punches. It was clear Hardy had no chance to escape with the shots just eating him alive, which then led to the stoppage victory for Spivak.

The win moves Spivak to 4-1 in his last five fights while Hardy drops his third in a row with all of his losses coming by knockout or TKO.