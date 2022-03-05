UFC 272 live blog: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

This is the UFC 272 live blog for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano, the co-main event for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Dos Anjos is a future UFC Hall of Famer. The 37-year old Brazilian is a former lightweight champion who, after losing the title, moved up to welterweight to pursue a second belt. He ended up coming short in that endeavor and then made his return to the lightweight division last year, winning a split decision over Paul Felder and reinserting himself in the lightweight title picture.

Moicano was not supposed to be competing this weekend. Fresh off a victory over Alexander Hernandez in February, Moicano answered the short-notice call when dos Anjos’ scheduled opponent Rafael Fiziev was forced out of the bout on fight week. Now Moicano is looking to capitalize on this opportunity and vault himself into the lightweight rankings.

