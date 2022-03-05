UFC 272 live blog: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

This is the UFC 272 live blog for Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, the feature featherweight bout for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Barboza is one of the most well-respected veterans in the featherweight division, having fought a whose who of two divisions. A long-time lightweight, Barboza dropped to the 145-pound division in 2020 where he quickly established himself as a top-15 contender. His most recent fight did not go his way though, with Barboza getting stopped by Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35.

Mitchell is one of the most exciting prospects in the featherweight division. Entering the UFC off The Ultimate Fighter 27 back in 2018, Mitchell remains perfect professionally with a 13-0 record, including 5 wins inside the UFC. Mitchell is looking to pick up the biggest win of his career tonight against Barboza.

