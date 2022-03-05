UFC 272 live blog: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

This is the UFC 272 live blog for Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira, a main card welterweight contest for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Over the past two years, Holland has become one of the more popular fighters in the UFC, bursting into prominence after a sensational 2020 campaign that saw him win five fights in one calendar year. Since then though, Holland has had a rough run, losing two fights in a row before a No Contest in his last bout against Kyle Daukaus. Now Holland looks to replicate his 2020 success in a new division, dropping down to welterweight with plans on an eventual title run.

In contrast to Holland, Oliveira has been a going concern in the UFC’s welterweight division since 2015, where he has amassed a 11-9 record with 1 No Contest. “Cowboy” has had a tough run of late though, losing his previous 3 fights and 6 of his last 8.

Check out the UFC 272 live blog.