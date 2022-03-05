UFC 272 live blog: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

This is the UFC 272 live blog for Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy, the main card opener for UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The 27-year old Spivak is 4-3 in the UFC and one of the group of young prospects in the heavyweight division. He last fight was a first-round TKO defeat to fellow rising contender Tom Aspinall this past September. The Moldovan fighter is looking to reclaim the momentum he had going into that fight where he was on a three-fight win streak.

Hardy is one of the more controversial figures currently competing in the UFC. A former All-Pro defensive end in the NFL, Hardy transitioned to MMA after off-the-field problems ended his football career. Since joining the UFC in 2019, Hardy has amassed a record of 4-4, with one No Contest. His most recent bout was a first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa this past July.

