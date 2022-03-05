UFC 272 video: Umar Nurmagomedov chokes Brian Kelleher in first, Khabib goes wild

Umar Nurmagomedov made his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov proud and extended his winning streak with a first-round submission of Brian Kelleher at UFC 272.

True to his family roots, Nurmagomedov’s grappling set up the quick finish when he took the veteran’s back and secured a rear-naked choke at 3:15 of the opening frame.

Check out the finish below.

Nurmagomedov stays undefeated!



Where have we heard that before? #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/ZLg4mEAGSh — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2022

With the finish, retired lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov went wild.

Fighting 10 pounds heavier than his usual bantamweight frame, Nurmagomedov showed no evidence of slowing down, catching Kelleher with a lightning-fast question-mark kick in the initial striking exchanges. Kelleher struggled to find his range as Nurmagomedov countered, though he was able to resist one takedown attempt with a nice scramble. The victory was only a brief ray of light, however, as Nurmagomedov again swarmed and then sunk hooks before surprising his opponent with the choke.

Nurmagomedov is now 14-0 and has won two straight in the octagon while Kelleher goes back to the drawing board after back-to-back wins.