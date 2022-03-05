Video: UFC 272 cold open features Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal grudge match

When it comes to the Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal feud, drama is the name of the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC 272 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, watch the cold open for the show headlined by two of the world’s best welterweights who also just so happen to hate each other’s guts.

Actor Ron Perlman narrates the promo, which centers around each man’s rise up through the ranks and the ensuing deterioration of the former teammates’ once close relationship.

Covington — the No. 2 welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — looks to hold onto his spot, while Masvidal can turn the division on its head with an upset win over his rival.

Also featured in the cold open are main card matchups featuring Rafael dos Anjos, Renato Moicano, Edson Barboza, and Bryce Mitchell.

Follow along with UFC 272 results here.

See the main card lineup below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy