With Lerone Murphy out, Nate Landwehr now faces David Onama at UFC Columbus

Nate Landwehr has a new opponent for his scheduled return to the octagon at the end of the month.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Landwehr will now face David Onama at UFC Columbus. The event takes place March 26 at Nationwide Arena and streams on ESPN+. Iridium Sports Agency first announced the booking on social media.

Lerone Murphy — who was Landwehr’s original opponent — was forced to withdraw from the bout for undisclosed reasons.

Onama will look to build upon the momentum of his first promotional win this past month when he finished Gabriel Benitez with a vicious first-round knockout at UFC Vegas 48, which earned the “Silent Assassin” a Performance of the Night bonus. The Glory MMA standout opened eyes with his short notice octagon debut against Mason Jones, moving up to lightweight where he lost a competitive decision.

Landwehr enters the bout on the heels of a bonus earning anaconda choke submission of Ludovit Klein at UFC Vegas 40 this past October.

UFC Columbus will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus.