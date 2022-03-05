UFC 272 start time, TV schedule for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

The UFC 272 start time and TV schedule for the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, which airs on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
A lightweight matchup between rising prospects Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey headlines the next set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Turner is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
MMA Fighting’s No. 2 ranked welterweight Colby Covington takes on “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated grudge match in the main event Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The co-main event features a 160-pound catchweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and late replacement Renato Moicano.
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
