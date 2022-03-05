UFC 272 start time, TV schedule for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

The UFC 272 start time and TV schedule for the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card, which airs on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

A lightweight matchup between rising prospects Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey headlines the next set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Turner is a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

MMA Fighting’s No. 2 ranked welterweight Colby Covington takes on “BMF” champion Jorge Masvidal in a highly anticipated grudge match in the main event Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The co-main event features a 160-pound catchweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and late replacement Renato Moicano.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak