UFC 272 Results: Covington vs. Masvidal

MMA Fighting has UFC 272 results for the Covington vs. Masvidal fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 272 Twitter live updates.

In the main event, former teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will clash in an anticipated showdown in the welterweight division. Covington and Masvidal have both won three of their past five fights.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano will battle in a catchweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 272 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk