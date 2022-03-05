UFC 272 Results: Covington vs. Masvidal

MMA Fighting has UFC 272 results for the Covington vs. Masvidal fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and UFC 272 Twitter live updates.
In the main event, former teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will clash in an anticipated showdown in the welterweight division. Covington and Masvidal have both won three of their past five fights.
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano will battle in a catchweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC 272 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith
