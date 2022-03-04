UFC 272 preview show: Can Jorge Masvidal silence Colby Covington, or will ‘Chaos’ reign supreme?

A heated rivalry will finally find its way into the UFC’s octagon on Saturday night as Colby Covington takes on Jorge Masvidal. With Covington entering the bout as a heavy favorite, can the fan-favorite Masvidal find a way to create another highlight?

Covington and Masvidal are set to headline UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed K. Meshew break down the fight from multiple angles and discuss paths to victory, if it is a must win fight for Covington after the trash talk, the co-main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano, Edson Barboza taking on Bryce Mitchell in a big featherweight showdown, and more.

