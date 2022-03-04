Colby Covington promises to send Jorge Masvidal ‘to the electric chair and fry his bum ass’ at UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal faced off and spoke their final words before a longtime rivalry comes to a head on Saturday.

Covington and Masvidal headline UFC 272 in a five-round welterweight grudge match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Chaos” gave his final thoughts on the eve of the bout and after welcoming back Joe Rogan to the fold, the former interim champion delivered one more proclamation.

“Tonight is the Street Judas’ last supper,” Covington said. “Tomorrow, I’m sending him the electric chair, I’m gonna flip the switch, fry his bum ass and electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before.”

Masvidal returns to action for the first time in nearly a year when he was knocked out by Kamaru Usman at UFC 272. “Gamebred,” with striking coach Paulino Hernandez by his side — the man that was allegedly ripped off by Covington that set the rivalry on fire — dropped an expletive-filled promo before cheering on Covington to promote the fight.

“This guy is a b*tch and I can’t wait to prove it tomorrow,” Masvidal said. “D*ck sniffing ass b*tch.

“Hey, Colby, keep selling that pay-per-view. Sell that pay-per-view, boy. Look at me while I’m talking to you, b*tch. Sell that pay-per-view. You talk all that sh*t so they can buy that pay-per-view, b*tch, which you ain’t getting none of.”