Claudio Silva injured, out of UFC London fight with Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson needs a new opponent for UFC London on March 19 after Claudio Silva was forced out of the card due to a knee injury, MMA Fighting has learned. UFC London will go down at the O2 Arena in London.

Silva (14-3) was looking to rebound after back-to-back decision defeats to James Krause and Court McGee snapped his 13-year unbeaten run, which included victories over the likes of Leon Edwards, Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts.

Nelson (17-5-1) has also lost his past two inside the octagon, dropping decisions to Edwards and Gilbert Burns in 2019. The jiu-jitsu expert has beaten names like Alex Oliveira, Alan Jouban and Albert Tumenov throughout his 8-5 career under the UFC banner.

UFC London is expected to feature Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall in a heavyweight main event. However, the Russian talent could face restrictions attempting to enter the country after Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.