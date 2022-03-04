 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 272 weigh-in staredowns video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

LAS VEGAS — Watch complete staredowns from UFC 272’s ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which features Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal in the five-round welterweight headliner.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...