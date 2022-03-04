Terrance McKinney replaces Ricky Glenn to fight Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 50

Terrance McKinney is jumping back into action to capitalize on his hot streak.

The UFC announced Friday that the fast-rising lightweight will fight Drew Dober (23-11, 1 NC) at UFC Vegas 50 next Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. McKinney steps in for an injured Ricky Glenn.

Glenn broke the news of his withdrawal on the VegasOdds podcast, saying that he has a torn groin and is hoping to be back in action by late summer.

McKinney (12-3) just fought this past weekend at UFC Vegas 49 where he scored a first-round submission win over Fares Ziam. He improved to 2-0 in the UFC and has now won five straight fights, all in the first round. In his UFC debut last June, McKinney recorded the fastest finish in UFC lightweight history with a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola. McKinney has also recorded finishes of 0:16, 0:17, and 1:12 during his current win streak.

Dober has lost two straight fights, falling to top-ranked lightweights Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell. Prior to those setbacks, Dober had scored three consecutive victories and won six out of seven.

UFC Vegas 50 features a light heavyweight headliner between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.