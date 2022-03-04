Conor McGregor unloads on Islam Makhachev, offers to fight him when he returns from injury

Conor McGregor has Islam Makhachev in his sights.

Makhachev recently volunteered to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272 when dos Anjos needed an opponent, but then turned down the fight, according to Dana White. White added Makhachev would now need to fight again before receiving a lightweight title shot. And former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is offering to be that fight.

McGregor of course famously fought Makhachev’s friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov in arguably the most heated UFC rivalry of all time. Even after the fight, things got no better between the two and on Friday, McGregor took to Twitter were he unloaded on Makhachev’s most recent performance and offered to fight the surging lightweight contender when he returns from his injury.

I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before.

Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere.

Game full of shit stains. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic ?

Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

I open skin like I’m a scalpel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

The sooner the better this leg heals fully and we can get the fuck back going again, Proper! It’s coming 100%!

My next scan is this Monday. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

G’n’P so good I bounce up an smack your whole family around. Rat family. Call the mystic mac exterminator. pic.twitter.com/n0qYvYpwfw — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

McGregor is currently still recovering from the devastating leg injury he suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has said he is targeting a summer return to the sport.