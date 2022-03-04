UFC 272 video: Jorge Masvidal sends knee knockout warning to Colby Covington backstage

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are stoking the fires of their rivalry even when cameras aren’t rolling.

The UFC 272 headliners spotted one another backstage before they had to face off at a press conference Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and proceeded to eye each other from across the way. Masvidal uploaded video of the scene to his YouTube channel, showing himself staring Covington down and accusing his rival of mock laughing at him. He also motions towards his knee multiple times, implying that Covington could be the next recipient of his infamous flying knee.

Watch the video above.

The animosity between Masvidal and Covington has been on full display for years as the former American Top Team teammates and close friends have publicly turned on each other as both fighters have risen to stardom. Neither pulled their verbal punches during a heated press conference in which they repeatedly attempted to talk over one another.

The faceoff itself was mostly uneventful outside of Masvidal flicking a kick at Covington. On Saturday, the welterweight contenders will finally have the chance to get fully physical when they clash in the UFC 272 main event.