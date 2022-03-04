Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Recently, Missed Fists has seen a renewed focus on pure highlight-reel finishes, which is a refreshing change from the weirdness that has threatened to dominate the headlines (see: grandfather and grandson vs. woman, referee prevents intruder from breaking up intergender fight).

But it was only a matter of time until our ever-vigilant gaze turned back towards the bizarre, so for those of you who favor oddities over offense, you can thank Mozambique’s Txaya MMA promotion for what you’re about to see.

Bernardino Pereira vs. Alberto Mangue

AL: Let’s just be clear, nothing about this show looks legal per se, given that it’s happening in a ring set up at a train yard. Then again, where some (me) might use the word “questionable” to describe this shindig, others might consider it “quaint.”

Where I think we can all agree is that Bernardino Pereira taking what feels like 10 minutes to celebrate opponent Alberto Mangue collapsing from exhaustion is a bit much.

JM: Disagree. You know why? Because he COULD. That’s right, Pereira still had the energy to celebrate, which makes him a winner, at least on that night.

AL: The internet tells me that it was a little under 30 degrees celsius over the weekend in Maputo, which is not unseasonably hot, but probably not ideal for fighting outdoors. Especially for Mangue, who employed a grappling-heavy game plan in Round 1 and would probably have done the same in Round 2 if his gas tank wasn’t wiped out after just a few minutes of action.

You see Mangue’s mouthpiece fall out and the referee immediately calls for a break, which turns out to be a permanent one as Mangue just cannot go on. He slumps down to the canvas in frightening fashion and then Pereira proceeds to bust a move, pose for pictures, and of course, do the Conor McGregor “Billy Strut” (stolen from Vince McMahon, never forget).

I’m pretty sure I saw the Batista entrance in there too.

JM: Sometimes you’ve just gotta have fun with it, and when you’ve won the world’s worst version of Kimbo-Dada (a top 5 fight of all time) that’s one of those times.

AL: I think it’s during the strut that someone finally tells Pereira to chill the f*** out. Like, guy, I know you’ve got a lot of energy still, but maybe step out of ring for a minute and do a few laps or something.

Fortunately, Mangue eventually rolls out of the ring and stands on his own power.

Alexander Lindgren vs. Moein Ahmadi

Zoran Milic vs. Anton Larsson

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Loveth Young

Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Brandon Uruchurtu

Gianni Vazquez vs. Devin Miller

AL: Let’s move to the more civilized world of UFC Fight Pass, where we have highlights from Fight Club Rush 11, LFA 125, Ultimate Warrior Challenge 31, and Fury FC 58.

In Vasteras, Sweden, Alexander Lindgren popped Moein Ahmadi with a casual left hook and an equally casual follow-up.

We love the walk-off, but how about the strut-in?

JM: Casual is the perfect word to describe the whole thing. Hell, the KO shot barely looked like a punch. I’m pretty sure I’ve booped my dog on the nose more forcefully than that. Just goes to show you that striking, like real estate, is all about location, location, location.

AL: At that same show, Zoran Milic sent Anton Larsson tumbling with a quick teep followed by a left hand on the button.

JM: My man had an equally casual teep there, but that left hand was much more aggro.

AL: Over in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Jaqueline Amorim became the LFA’s latest strawweight champion, using a wicked kneebar to force Loveth Young to tap.

After an egregious fence grab by Loveth Young, Jaqueline Amorim gets the kneebar to win the LFA Strawweight belt. Amorim is now 5-0 with 5 first round finishes in only 5.5 minutes of total cage time! pic.twitter.com/kCgRXNtKeB — Will (@ChillemDafoe) February 26, 2022

Amorim overcame a blatant fence grab from Young and some stiff hammerfists, which makes this finish even sweeter.

JM: As the old saying goes, cheaters never prosper. I mean, in actuality, cheaters are among the most prosperous people in the world and certainly in MMA, but, you know, nice to see the one time in life that saying is true.

AL: Young has been the hammer in Missed Fists before. This time she was the badly bent nail.

With the win, Amorim also improved to 5-0 with all five of those wins coming by way of first-round finish. Like Piera Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, and Vanessa Demopoulos before her, expect the Brazilian prospect to get that UFC call soon.

We had another championship-winning submission in Tijuana as bantamweight Adrian Luna Martinetti broke out a rare gogoplata to submit Brandon Uruchurtu.

GOGOPLATA FINISH!!!!!!!



What a way to close out the main event!!!!#UWC31 pic.twitter.com/vZmbWSxnue — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 26, 2022

JM: Hell yeah. Gogoplatas are dope even if they should functionally never happen in an MMA contest. But whenever they do, I always remember the great Brad Imes.

AL: It’s Imes storytime.

JM: If you’re old as dirt like me, you may recall that Imes lost to Rashad Evans in the heavyweight finals of Season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter, but what you probably don’t know is that after washing out from the UFC, all 6-foot-7 of “The Hillbilly Heartthrob” secured back-to-back wins by gogoplata. God I love this sport.

AL: Apologies to Gianni Vazquez for burying his knockout win over Devin Miller in Dallas. Maybe he’s good, maybe he’s lucky, but he’s definitely the owner of one of the year’s unique knockouts.

Don’t want to get hit in the back of the head? Don’t dive right into an elbow.

JM: I’m shocked the mullet didn’t prevent the back of that poor man’s head getting caved in. Oh well, perhaps next time he’ll go with a more protective hairstyle, like a bowl cut.

Rauan Bekbolat vs. Kenan Shamilli

Tiago Mohamed vs. Everton

Sergiej Kolotiuk vs. Dominik Tkaczyk

AL: And now back to the darker corners of the fight sphere.

At Alash Pride 72 (full fights available on YouTube) in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, we find our Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Week courtesy of Rauan Bekbolat.

Rodillazo al cuerpo de Rauan Bekbolat! Kenan Shamilli penso que podia seguir, pero no #AlashPride72 pic.twitter.com/SPX3v9zBkR — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 27, 2022

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a delay that long outside of the Edson Barboza-Shane Burgos fight. That was a five full seconds before Kenan Shamilli registered that body shot.

JM: I was about to argue that the belly flop drop above was sure to win the Humpty Dumpty but then I saw this clip. Goodness gracious that was something. I’ve seen entire fights take less time than it did for Shamilli’s brain to catch up to his body.

AL: If you want to watch a combat sports variety show, check out Crato Fight Champions 2 free on YouTube from Ceara, Brazil. The event featured capoeira, boxing, kickboxing, grappling, and even a little mixing of the martial arts. It also gave us this beauty of a knee knockout.

Numero 2⃣

Tiago Mohamed, CFC 2 pic.twitter.com/C5lZWIr3Xc — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 28, 2022

I’m not sure how I feel about Tiago Mohamed breaking out precise muay Thai during what looked to be some gentlemanly swangin’ and bangin’.

JM: That was an extremely weird clinch. Like, what exactly was Everton doing before getting his face kneed to the back of his head? The best thing I can say for him is that at least he’s not alone. The much more famous Everton regularly gets wrecked by a Mohamed (Salah).

AL: You know it’s always a party in Poland and if you’re looking for the KSW highlights from Warsaw, click on the link here (and you should!).

If you want a sneaky scarf hold submission from Armia Fight Night 12 (free replay available on YouTube) in Gliwice, then see below:

Sweet finish, but I have to take away some points for Kolotiuk using a submission that hid his chest tat sponsors.

JM: Scarf hold keylocks are rad. I used to try for them all the time when I was a blue belt because I sucked at finishing real submissions so might as well do the dumb gimmicky ones. I will always stan them.

Eiki Kurata vs. Eruto

Jordan Gill vs. Karim Guerfi

AL: It would be criminal to close out this feature without mentioning two of the most amazing highlights from outside of MMA.

At K-1 WORLD GP 2022 JAPAN in Tokyo, Eiki Kurata kicked the ever-loving life out of Eruto.

Brutal head kick KO by Eiki Kurata just now at K-1 #k1wgp pic.twitter.com/CNWFmggzwo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 27, 2022

JM: PROTECT YOURSELF AT ALL TIMES! I mean, holy hell what was he thinking? I know he was getting tuned up a bit but that’s even more reason to keep your damn hands up. That was nasty.

AL: Then there was my favorite combat sports highlight of the week, boxer Jordan Gill surviving an actual DDT and coming back to score a knockout victory.

What an absolute wild sequence of events in Jordan Gill vs. Karim Guerfi



From a DDT to an emphatic KO win. pic.twitter.com/cHOV2OFrDM — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) February 27, 2022

ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE



AN ENORMOUS RIGHT HAND FROM @_JordanGill SECURES A MASSIVE COMEBACK WIN #OkolieCieslak pic.twitter.com/YWheuO5XhF — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 27, 2022

JM: Remember when Gray Maynard DDT’d himself unconscious and then tried to argue with Joe Rogan that he was totally fine and and should have won? I guess what I’m saying is, Jordan Gill is cooler than Gray Maynard.

AL: I don’t know if he might have oversold the DDT, but my guess is he wanted to milk it to draw the crowd in and put some heat on Karim Guerfi to really pump up that comeback pop. That’s just solid in-ring psychology that Jake the Snake himself would be proud of.

Tony Khan, sign this man.

