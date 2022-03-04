UFC 272 weigh-in video

At the UFC 272 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.
In the main event, UFC welterweight rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight title fight. In the co-main, Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano are capped at 161 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title catchweight fight.
The UFC 272 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
The UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET.
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)
Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)
Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova
Early Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+)
Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith
Loading comments...