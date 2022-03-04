UFC 272 weigh-in video

At the UFC 272 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC welterweight rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal can weigh no more than 171 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title welterweight title fight. In the co-main, Rafael dos Anjos and Renato Moicano are capped at 161 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title catchweight fight.

The UFC 272 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xionan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Ludovit Klein vs. Devonte Smith

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk