Jorge Masvidal inks new multi-fight contract to make him ‘top 5 highest-paid’ fighters in the UFC

Jorge Masvidal put pen to paper on a new multi-fight contract with the UFC just days away from his main event showdown against former friend and teammate Colby Covington.

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa from First Round Management confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday after making the initial announcement on Instagram.

“After months of negotiations with Hunter Campbell, we finally finished a contract that will ensure Jorge Masvidal will finish his career in the UFC,” Kawa said in a statement.

“His compensation in this contract was a massive commitment from the UFC, which allows Jorge to continue to be in the biggest fights possible.”

Over the last few years, Masvidal has become one of the biggest stars on the entire roster with his upcoming fight against Covington at UFC 272 serving as his fourth consecutive main event.

While the UFC doesn’t reveal how many pay-per-buys each card generates, Masvidal has been part of three very successful cards in a row including his first fight against Kamaru Usman that reportedly sold approximately 900,000 buys.

Of course, there have been times in the past when Masvidal has been at odds with the UFC over his pay, which he brought the forefront even while preparing for his upcoming fights.

Now the 37-year-old veteran has inked a contract that his manager says makes him one of the “top five highest paid” fighters in the UFC. Masvidal joins middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as the latest high profile fighters to sign lucrative new deals with the UFC in recent months.

Masvidal will look to prove the investment made in him when he returns to action on Saturday night while clashing with Covington in a rare non-title fight serving as a pain event on pay-per-view.