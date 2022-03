LAS VEGAS — Featherweight Edson Barboza speaks with reporters at the UFC 272 media day ahead of his matchup against Bryce Mitchell this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. Barboza gives his thoughts on the bout, what he took away from the loss to Giga Chikadze in his most recent appearance, the excitement he has to have the chance to stop Mitchell’s undefeated run, and why he believes Jorge Masvidal will defeat Colby Covington in the main event.