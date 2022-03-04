We Got Next: David Onama and Danaa Batgerel

Danaa Batgerel has won three fights in a row inside the UFC’s octagon — all first-round knockouts — as he prepares to face Chris Gutierrez in a battle of under the radar fighters in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions at the end of the month.

Batgerel (5:26) kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next ahead of his March 26 bout with Chris Gutierrez at UFC Columbus. “Storm” previews the bout, discusses his reaction to finding out original opponent Montel Jackson was scratched from the bout, his thoughts on Gutierrez as an opponent and how they match up stylistically, teammates such as Holly Holm and Michelle Waterson guiding him with their experience and wisdom, how he sees the fight playing out, and what he would like his 2022 to look like.

UFC featherweight David Onama (19:42) caps us off this week to recap his incredible first-round KO win over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48 a couple of weeks ago, talks his reaction to Benitez missing weight, being summoned to Dana White’s office following the finish and what the UFC president said to him before heading to the hospital, why he feels the victory changed his life, when he wants to return, Max Holloway being his dream opponent, his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, and more.

